Lee Allen Jester
1929 - 2020
Lee Allen Jester, age 91, passed away into the Lord's care at his home, surrounded by loved ones, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born on March 31, 1929 to the late Mabel A. Casey in Dravosburg, PA. He has been a resident of Willard since 1954.
He is survived by 4 sons, Robert (Connie), Barry (Rhonda), William (Nancy) and Joel Jester, all of Willard; daughter-in-law, Sally (Ken) in Arizona; 10 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren and one on the way.
He is reunited with his loving wife, Lois, who passed in 2017. Lee and Lois will be remembered for their unconditional love for their family and good, caring hearts. He is preceded in death by son, Terry in 2003; half sisters, Margaret Campbell and Barbara Olson; and half brothers, Charles and James Casey.
He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church where he was a trustee and janitor for many years. He was employed by B & O/CSX Railroad as a lineman/maintainer for 38 years and was a member of IBEW Union. He served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
He enjoyed watching his sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren's sporting events. He also enjoyed watching all professional sports.
A private memorial service will be planned at a later date.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice, Grace United Methodist Church, American Heart Association or American Cancer Association. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Willard Times Junction on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Memories & Condolences
October 27, 2020
May your memories of Your loved one always bring joy to your heart and may the true God comfort you during this sad time. Hosea 13:14
October 26, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13

October 26, 2020
October 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
