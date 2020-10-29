Lee Allen Jester, age 91, passed away into the Lord's care at his home, surrounded by loved ones, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born on March 31, 1929 to the late Mabel A. Casey in Dravosburg, PA. He has been a resident of Willard since 1954.
He is survived by 4 sons, Robert (Connie), Barry (Rhonda), William (Nancy) and Joel Jester, all of Willard; daughter-in-law, Sally (Ken) in Arizona; 10 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren and one on the way.
He is reunited with his loving wife, Lois, who passed in 2017. Lee and Lois will be remembered for their unconditional love for their family and good, caring hearts. He is preceded in death by son, Terry in 2003; half sisters, Margaret Campbell and Barbara Olson; and half brothers, Charles and James Casey.
He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church where he was a trustee and janitor for many years. He was employed by B & O/CSX Railroad as a lineman/maintainer for 38 years and was a member of IBEW Union. He served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
He enjoyed watching his sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren's sporting events. He also enjoyed watching all professional sports.
A private memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice, Grace United Methodist Church, American Heart Association
or American Cancer Association. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.