Leona M. Henry (nee Washburn), 93, of Shelby, Ohio, passed over on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at her residence. She was born on April 3, 1926 to Esther (Miller) Washburn and Hue W. Washburn in Greenwich, Ohio.
Leona attended school in Greenwich and Havana and was a 1944 graduate of Willard High School. She was employed in Civil Service work after graduation and worked at the Shelby Air Depot. When the Depot was phasing out, she moved to Mansfield and was employed at Ohio Brass until April of 1946. In May 1946, she wed Paul Henry and had over 40 years of a wonderful life. When they wed, she became an instant "Mother" to two beautiful little step daughters. They added to their family and lived in Ohio, Michigan and California.
Leona enjoyed the Fraternal Order Organization and she and Paul were members of many. In later years, after working for Mattel Toys, Anaheim Memorial Hospital, Motel 6 and for her son-in-law pediatric surgeon group. She retired at 82. She volunteered over 25 years for the Ronald McDonald House, did stone gardening, mostly on her rose brushes. She enjoyed word searches, jigsaw puzzles and board games.
Leona is survived by two sons, Steven (Jamie) Henry of Tulsa, OK and Dennis (Janice) Henry of Stockton, CA, step daughters, Jeanenne Morton of Grand Rapids, MI and Bonnie Gremling of Shelby, OH, three grandkids, six great-grandkids, one great-great-grandchild, four step-grandchildren, fourteen step-great-grandkids, five great-great-grandkids. Leona dearly loved all her blended family and says, they all brought sunshine, joy and love into her life.
Leona is preceded in death by her parents, Esther and Hue and step-father, Sterling Dull, her husband, Paul, daughter, Paula German, brother Hugh Washburn and sister, Alice (Dull) Wright, four granddaughters; Teresa Sue, Lee Ann, Amy and Dawn.
Leona loved to and so enjoyed sending letters and cards for all occasions. To honor Leona's wishes, there will be no visitation and no service. A private burial will take place at Greenwich Greenlawn Cemetery in the spring. Leona's message to family and friends, "Think of me now and then, don't mourn, don't be sad, be happy for the good times we had, love one another". Eastman Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Leona. Online condolences may be shared at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020