Linda Sue Crabbs, 73 of New London, passed from this life to the next on Monday, May 11, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. She was born, May 23, 1946 in Honacker, KY to the late Maglene and Blaine Hall.
Linda grew up in New London, Ohio and graduated from New London High School in 1965. She enjoyed crafting, reading and spending time with her family. She retired from Lowes.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Edgar E. Crabbs, children, Stacy (John Neel) Crabbs, Michael R. Crabbs both of New London; granddaughter Shelby (Tyler) Cawrse, and the newest member, great granddaughter, Avery Elizabeth Cawrs; brothers, Danny (Donna) Kidd, Kim Hall, sisters, Carol Hunter, Gwen Coey, Amy (Robert) Howard, brother in law, Jim (Anne) Crabbs, sisters in law, Marcia (Denny) Edwards, Susan (Harold) Paramore, Doris (Dean) Divins and Sara Crabbs; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her sister Vivian and brothers in law, Carl, Gary, and Harry.
At Linda's request she was cremated. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, graveside services will be announced at a later date.
Eastman Funeral Home
419-929-3781
Eastman Funeral Home
419-929-3781
Published in New London Record from May 11 to May 12, 2020.