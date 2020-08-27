1/1
Lisa kay Fagan
1961 - 2020
Lisa Kay Fagan, age 59, died Saturday evening August 22, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born May 27, 1961 in Willard to Robert and Mary (Watkins) Fulton, she had been a Willard resident for the majority of her life. A 1979 graduate of South Central High School, she had worked as a seamstress for numerous years. Lisa Enjoyed sewing, cooking, sitting by the fire, flowers and gardening. Most of all she loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Ronald Fagan, whom she wed June 15, 2001; her six children and step-children Michael (Blanca) Fagan of Dallas, TX, Jason (Alex) Laser of Parrish, FL, Lindsey (David) Moser of Plymouth, Natasha Garcia of Dallas, TX, Kevin (Debi) Fagan of Attica and Amanda (Tim) Ball of Des Moines, IA; 28 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, brother Gilbert Fulton of Greenwich; father Robert Fulton; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her mother Mary, she was preceded in death by her sister Lori Teats, granddaughter Kiara Lea Tackett, grandson Robert David Moser, and step-daughter Trisha Jean Martinez.
Per the family wishes, calling hours and funeral services will not be observed. The Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com

Published in Willard Times Junction on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
August 25, 2020
I'm am so sorry for families loss!! You will be greatly .missed lisa!!!!
August 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
