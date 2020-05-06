Lloyd Keith Griffith, 60, of West Salem and formerly of New London, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his home. On November 9, 1959, Lloyd was born in Berea. He graduated from Avon High School and also attended Lorain County JVS.
Lloyd was a machinist in his younger years and retired in 2006 as a laborer with Bocca Construction. A true people person, Lloyd loved being around others. He enjoyed attending flea markets with his wife and riding his Harley brought him great joy.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Carol; mother, Marilyn (nee Wolfram) Cooley; stepdaughters, Melissa (Tom) Gregan and Christy (Terry) Lyon. Lloyd is also survived by his siblings, Ken Griffith, Kerry Griffith, Kurt Griffith, Kim (David) Cawrse, Darren, Maurice and Shayne Cooley. He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. John Burgess officiating. Family and friends may view a livestream broadcast of the service as well as leave online condolences by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com. Eastman Funeral Home, New London assisted the Griffith Family with arrangements.
Eastman Funeral Home
419-929-3781
Published in New London Record from May 6 to May 7, 2020.