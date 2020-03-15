|
|
Lois Arlene Grove, age 91, died on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby.
Born on June 4, 1928 in Altoona, PA to Albert and Mildred C.(Shach) Irvin, she was a resident of Shelby for 40 years. Lois was employed at Fisher Big Wheel as a sales clerk from where she retired.
She enjoyed collecting Shirley Temple dolls, plates and nicknacks. Most importantly she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children Deborah (James) Viers of Shelby, Vickie (James) Nolan of Altoona PA, Vernon Grove of Altoona PA, Randy (Tammy) Grove of Lexington, Sara (Stan) Eichelberger of Greenwich, Lynette (Kevin) Noble of Shelby and Scott (Tami) Grove of Ontario; her granddaughter Carla (Mike) Tilton of Shelby, whom she raised since the age of one; 18 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; one sister Faye Stitt of Lakemont, PA; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her beloved husband of 52 years Warren L. Grove; brother Wilbur Irvin; sister Eleanor Walker; son Dennis Grove and grandson Matthew P. Nolan.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory in Shelby Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, March 20, 2020 at Fourth Street Church of God in Altoona, PA, with calling hours one hour prior. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Altoona, PA.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020