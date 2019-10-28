Home

Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
Lou E Suddith Obituary
Lou E. Suddith, 85, of Willard, passed away at her home on Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was born on February 7, 1934, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to the late Robert and Opal (Allison) Dunham.
Lou had worked many years as a waitress at the Brunswick Grill and Fork n' Fingers. She retired from Hillside Acres Nursing Home. She enjoyed shopping, but most of all, spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Bill (Judy) Suddith, Ruth Zavala, Jackie Vanderpool, Barb (Chuck) Gerber, Irvin Suddith, Reese (Traci) Suddith; seventeen grandchildren; twenty five great grandchildren; a niece; and five nephews.
In addition to her parents, Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Sr.; son-in-law, Dennis Vanderpool; daughter-in-law, Estella Suddith; granddaughter, Stacey Vanderpool; great granddaughter, Cassey Campo; great grandson, Johnny Verhovec; and two sisters, Thelma Stowe and Dorothy Robinson.
Family and friends may gather at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, where the funeral service will be at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Chad Honaker officiating. Burial will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to a or Stein Hospice in Sandusky. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Willard Times Junction on Oct. 28, 2019
