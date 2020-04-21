|
|
Louanna Jane (Oney) Hall, age 72, of Shelby, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home after a courageous battle with various health issues.
Louanna was born November 6, 1947 in Shelby. In various forms of work, she always was in a profession of caring and serving. For many years she was a school bus driver for the Plymouth-Shiloh School District, had attended cosmetology school and worked as a cosmetologist, and also was an aide caring for those in need at both Crestwood Care Center and the former Heritage Care Center. Louanna was an excellent southern cook and thoroughly enjoyed collecting recipes, loved to plant flowers and garden, was a great bingo player, and appreciated researching family genealogy and documenting it in several books.
On June 30, 1978 she married Donald Ray Hall and he survives. Also surviving are 8 daughters: Marsha (Lyle) Chronister of Shiloh, Debbie (Rob) Yates of Greenup, KY, Karen (Mike) Bailey of Attica, Angie (Senol) Kocaman of Shelby, Jenny (Matt) Roth of Shelby, Debra Deppen of Norwalk, Donna (Delmos) Boggs of Mt. Vernon, and Denise (Ray) Oney of Shiloh; an "adopted daughter": Donna Livesay of Shelby; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; half siblings: Alma Hopkins, Rita Bowling, Ladonna Hicks, April Vandall, and Linzie Oney; as well as numerous step-siblings and their families, other relatives, and friends. Louanna was preceded in death by her father and step-mother: Virgil and Ruth Oney; mother and step-father: Gladys and Victor Coffey; daughter: Amy Hicks; grandson: Drue Yates; brothers: Johnney, Charles, and Stephen Oney; and two step-brothers.
Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 11 am- 1 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will immediately follow at 1 pm. Pastor Aaron Boggs, her grandson, will officiate the services and burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh. Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, both the family and the funeral home wish that everyone remains safe. Therefore, we ask that visitors be mindful of current restrictions, wear masks when visiting, and pay respects appropriately and promptly, without lingering.
Memorial contributions may be made to the via their website (www.kidney.org/donation) or may be left in care of Penwell Turner Funeral Home.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020