Lucille Hall Hamilton, 83, of New London, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on June 5, 2020, at home surrounded by her family after a lengthy illness. She was born on November 21, 1936 in Honaker, KY to the late James David and Maggie (Scalf) Hall.
She grew up in Floyd County, KY and graduated from Betsy Layne High School in 1954. On December 2, 1956 she married the love of her life JD Hamilton and together they moved to New London in 1957. She was a member of the FirstBaptist Church in New London since 1974. She worked at the Inn, Bob Martin's Village Restaurant and the Fitchville Restaurant.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She took pride in taking care of her family. Lucille had a green thumb, she loved to work in her flower beds and vegetable garden where she enjoyed canning everything she grew. She was also a great cook and always made enough to share.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, JD Hamilton, daughters, Cathy (Dennis) Carpenter, Rhonda (Brian) Ziegler, Pamela Puder, son, Frederick (Deborah) Hamilton. Grandchildren Dennis (Jessica) Carpenter, Jennifer (Grover) Hale, Corey Puder, Kyle Puder, Sondra (Colt) Cooke, Jessica (Josh Kindler) Hamilton and Jeremiah (Elizabeth) Hamilton, along with 11 great-grandchildren, Vera and Genevieve Puder, Chase and Chloe Cooke, Brooklyn Baker, Bishop and Liam Kindler, Abigail Holland, William and Bella Hamilton & Melvin Isaiah Puder. She is also survived by her brothers Tommy (Nell) Hall and Delmar Ray (Lula) Hall and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Bessie Owens and Linda Sue Hall, brothers Alaska, Henry, Charles, James and Frank Hall.
Funeral will be held at the First Baptist Church on Wednesday, June 10th at 11AM. A drive-in service will be officiated by Pastor Shirley and presented by Eastman's Funeral Home, New London.
The family would like to send a Special thank you to the staff at the Laurels of New London and Hospice of North Central Ohio as well as Patience Columbus for the excellent care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the First Baptist Church of New London, Ohio or to the Breast Cancer foundation in honor of Lucille Hall Hamilton. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in New London Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.