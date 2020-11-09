1/1
Lyle Wells
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lyle Wells, 74, of Willard passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital due to COVID 19.
Lyle was born on November 10, 1945 in Bucyrus, Ohio to the late Ladd and Blanche (Hale) Wells. He married Sue Wells and she preceded him in death. He then married Elizabeth LaRoe and she survives in Willard. Also surviving are his daughter Kim (Tim) Caldwell, 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; a step daughter Sarah Trapp, sister Sharon Meeche and a brother Craig Wells.
Lyle proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp. We worked RNL Carrier out of Norwalk, retiring after 25 years of service. Lyle loved spending time at the lake where he enjoyed fishing. Lyle also enjoyed watching sports and spending time with his family.
Services for Lyle will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Hanneman Funeral Home, 323 Myrtle Ave., Willard, Ohio 44890
Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Lyle's family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hanneman Funeral Home
323 S. Myrtle St.
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 935-1158
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hanneman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 6, 2020
Hoping comfort can be drawn from knowing that your family are in the thoughts and prayers of many during this difficult time.
Am
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved