Lyle Wells, 74, of Willard passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital due to COVID 19.
Lyle was born on November 10, 1945 in Bucyrus, Ohio to the late Ladd and Blanche (Hale) Wells. He married Sue Wells and she preceded him in death. He then married Elizabeth LaRoe and she survives in Willard. Also surviving are his daughter Kim (Tim) Caldwell, 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; a step daughter Sarah Trapp, sister Sharon Meeche and a brother Craig Wells.
Lyle proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp. We worked RNL Carrier out of Norwalk, retiring after 25 years of service. Lyle loved spending time at the lake where he enjoyed fishing. Lyle also enjoyed watching sports and spending time with his family.
Services for Lyle will be private.
