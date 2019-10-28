|
|
Lynn M. Gaster, 61, of Mt. Vernon, died early Friday, October 18, 2019 at her residence.
Born April 11, 1958 in Upper Sandusky, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Donna L. (Patterson) Gaster.
Lynn is survived by her son, Dirk Harney of Ostrander, five siblings: Lawrence (Debbie) Gaster of Toledo, George (Carla) Gaster of Ashland City, TN, Nancy (Larry) Roop of Shelby, Dennis (Lori) Gaster of Bowling Green and Mike Gaster of Upper Sandusky; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Floyd Gaster.
Lynn was an in home health care provider. She dedicated her life to the care of her friend, Roger Hite for the past six years.
She enjoyed collecting spinning wheels which she used to spin her own yarn. She also enjoyed gardening and was an avid fan of the movie, "Wizard of Oz."
Family meant the world to Lynn. She loved family history and would do what ever possible to preserve it. She unselfishly put others before her, probably to a fault.
A memorial service will be held at Noon on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey with Rev. Xavier Goulet OFM Conv officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Carey.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Brain Injury Association of Ohio and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 West Findlay Street, Carey, Ohio 43316-1169.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019