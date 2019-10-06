Home

Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-6356
M. June Hicks

M. June Hicks Obituary
M. June Hicks, age 73, resident of Shelby, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.

Born May 8, 1946 in Morehead, Kentucky, she had been a Shelby area resident the majority of her life. She was a graduate of Shelby High School and had attended the Tiffin academy of hair. June worked as a beautician at Sandy's Salon and also as a realtor for Barnes Realty. She was a devoted Christian and faithfully attended the Apostolic Faith Assembly of Mansfield. June was truly a caring and loving woman that adored spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her loving husband of 39 years, Robert "Bob" Hicks; two brothers Jarron (Emily) Bowling of Shelby, OH and Darron (Wendy) Bowling of Apopka, FL; step mother Vina Bowling of Shelby and special sister- in-law Ladonna Fowler of Mansfield.

June was preceded in death by her father Frank Bowling and mother Mary Stewart.

A joint visitation for June and her mother, Mary Stewart, will be held at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A joint funeral will follow at 12:00 PM. Reverend Robert O'Brien & Pastor Ray Erickson will officiate with June's interment held in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh and Mary's interment held at Oakland Cemetery in Shelby.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Faith Assembly of Mansfield 258 Stadium St., Mansfield, OH 44906.

Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe on Oct. 7, 2019
