Margaret "Mickey" Ann Reeder, age 90, resident of Shelby, Ohio, went to rest with her Lord on April 7, 2020, at home, after a short illness. She was born on July 22, 1929, in Willard, Ohio, to the late Richard and Edna (Miller) Coovert.
Mickey was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Plymouth, Ohio. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, who would gather for Sunday, dinners and Browns football. Her favorite meal was home-made noodles. Mickey enjoyed hunting arrow heads, reading, raising a huge garden and canning hundreds of jars of vegetables.
She is survived by her 7 children: Charles "Rick" (Shirley) Reeder of Shiloh, Debbie Monett of North Carolina, Julie (Gary) Lance of Murfreesboro, TN, Mary Ramey of Galion, Nancy (Mike) Follett of Plymouth, Kathy Redman Pfahler of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Shirley Kreim of Shelby; 23 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Reeder in 1971; a son, Bobby Redman; a daughter, Becky Redman Young; 4 brothers, John, David, Hayden, and Dick Coovert; and 2 sisters, Marion Runkle and Lois McDonald.
Family and friends may gather at Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth, Ohio, on Friday, April 10, 2020, from 10:00 am - 11:00 am, where a graveside service will take place at 11:00 am with Pastor Linda Kaufman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Willard Times Junction on Apr. 13, 2020