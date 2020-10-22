1/1
Marian I (Cavalier) Robinson
1926 - 2020
Marian I. Robinson, 94, of Willard, passes away Monday October 19, 2020, at the Willows in Willard.
Marian was born August 18, 1926 in Attica, to Denver and Mary (Featheringill) Cavalier. She married Donald D. Robinson on Sept. 17, 1949 in Willard, and he preceded her in death on May 31, 1991.
Survivors include a sister in law, Madelyn Robinson Smith of Tiffin, and several loving nieces and nephews, and special friends, Marlene and Dick Wiles of Willard.
She was preceded in death by her husband, two daughters, Janet Robinson Kreis, on October. 30, 2013, and Barbara Jean Robinson on December 8, 1952, three brothers, Richard, Mike and Harold Cavalier, three sisters, Dorothy Tanner Wobser, Lois Anderson, and Patsy McKensie.
She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Willard, and she taught Sunday school, and was volunteer at the Willard Area Hospital for many years, a 1944 graduate of Willard High School, and was very active in her class reunions, a member of the Willard Golf Course, and served as the ladies league treasurer.
Marian was a former secretary, and school cafeteria worker at Willard City Schools, and a former Pioneer Rubber Company employee.
A private family graveside services will be conducted Thursday October 22, 2020, at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, with Pastor Janet Wittenmyer officiating. There will be no visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Willard.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com.
The Lindsey-Shook Funeral Home, 3085 S. SR. 19 Bloomville, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Published in Willard Times Junction on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Graveside service
PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE -- Maple Grove Cemetery
