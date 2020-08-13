Marilyn Irene (Smith) Arrington, 85, entered into eternal peace on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at home surrounded by family.

Marilyn was born on October 25, 1934, in Willard, Ohio, the daughter of the late Waylan and Ruby Smith. She graduated from Willard High School in 1952 and worked for the Pioneer Rubber Company. She married the late Robert Arrington on June 9, 1957. They, along with their first child, Reneé, moved to Warner Robins, Georgia in 1958. Marilyn was a stay at home mother caring for Reneé, who was born with Cerebral Palsy and severe brain impairment. Her role as a mother increased with the arrival of three more children: Robert "Bobby," Richard "Dickey," and Lisa. Marilyn worked tirelessly to maintain a home for her husband and children.



After the loss of her husband in 1975, Marilyn exhibited her unrivaled commitment to motherhood. She continued raising her three youngest children and saw them graduate from college with Bachelor's Degrees. She provided care for Reneé at home until her daughter reached the age of 52 when Marilyn was no longer physically capable. Through many difficulties in life, she persevered. Marilyn was loving and generous of heart, and always gave to others before herself. She was a lifelong member of Faith Lutheran Church in Warner Robins.



Marilyn was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert Ernest Arrington (1975); her sister, Madelene Kostoff (2011); and her granddaughter, Amanda Leigh Arrington (1987).



She leaves loving memories to be cherished by her children, Reneé Arrington, Robert Arrington (Salena), Richard Arrington (Susan) and Lisa Bogner (Dennis); grandchildren, Adam Arrington, Robert Arrington (Brooke), Samantha Kirk (Clint), Jesse Alldredge, Joseph Bogner (Brittany), Elizabeth Bogner, Melissa Bogner (Kurt Ball), and Phillip Bogner; great-grandchildren, Scarlett Arrington, Drake Arrington, and Amelia Bogner; sister, Donna Jean Funk; and brother, Ronald Smith.



Friends are invited to Secor Funeral Home on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., with a graveside service to follow at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Willard, with Rev. Amy Little officiating. Due to COVID19, the family asks that guests wear masks and to follow guidelines for social distancing.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure – Central GA Affiliates, 277 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Ste. 101, Macon, GA 31201 or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store