Marlene Kahle Harvey, age 83, died on Saturday, June 6, 2020 following an extended illness.
Born May 12, 1937 in Mansfield to Earl and Elizabeth "Babe" (O'Brien) Ziemke, she had been a Shelby resident the majority of her life. She was a member of the 1955 graduating class of Shelby High School. Marlene was first employed as a clerk and bookkeeper at her parents' grocery store Ziemke's Market in Mansfield. She then, along with her husband Bob, owned and operated the Look-A-Way Acres Feed and Tack Store located on their farm. Marlene then took employment with the Shelby City Schools in the Treasury Department and became full time treasurer in 1983, a position she held until her retirement in 1996.
She was a faithful member of the First Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school and was Sunday School superintendent. She was a member of the Circle "S" riding club. Marlene lived on her farm for over fifty years and enjoyed raising and caring for her chickens, cattle and Clydesdale horses. She enjoyed cooking and baking but most importantly she loved her family.
She is survived by her children, Brad (Patty) Harvey, Mark (Karen) Harvey, Sheri (Jim) Mitchell, and Scott (Barb) Harvey, all of Shelby; grandchildren, Kelly (Josh) Palm, Angie (Jeremy) Mohn, Kris (Shannon) Johnson, Nic (Lori) Johnson, Phil (Miranda) Johnson, Craig (Trisha) Harvey, Jordan Harvey, Colten Harvey, Nicole (Nathan) Strome, Alex Mitchell and fiancée Logan Vail; thirteen great-grandchildren and other relatives. .
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years Bob Harvey in 2013.
Friends may call at the First Lutheran Church in Shelby on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 AM. at the Church. Pastor Russel Yoak will officiate with interment in Little London Cemetery. Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial expressions may be made in care of the First Lutheran Church, 33 Broadway, Shelby, OH 44875.
On line condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.