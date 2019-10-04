|
|
Martha Jane King-Gariglio, 92, of Norwalk passed away Wednesday, October2, 2019 at the Norwalk Memorial Home. She was born October 21, 1926 In Willard, Ohio to parents Albert L Null and Martha Ruth James Null.
She is survived by her children: Charla D.(Dale) of Willard and Charles A (Nancy) King of Attica, 5 granddaughters: Caryn Tanner Kaiser, Christina Tanner Knueppel, Amy Jo King Keefer, Leslie King, and Cheryl King Walter and 10 great grandchildren : Nathan Knueppel, Justin Knueppel, Chase Kaiser, Camron Kaiser, Carsten Kaiser, Jared Keefer, Ryan Keefer, Kaylin Whatley, Jesse Walter and Beau Walter. She is survived by stepchildren, Marisa Gariglio, Vance Gariglio and Michelle Gariglio. She was prededed in death by her parents, stepchildren Regina Gariglio and Kevin Gariglio, first husband Charles W. King and former husband, Raymond J. Gariglio.
She led a very full life of varied accomplishments and use of her talents. She never knew a stranger. She was most willing to help anyone in any way she could. She was active in Eastern Stars OES Chapter in Attica, Past Worthy Matron, AMA Medical Assistants Charter member and State Secretary, an active member of Attica United Methodist Church for many years as a Sunday school teacher, MYF leader, Jr. choir director, and part time organist. She held positions at the Shelby Air Force Depot, City Savings and Loan in Willard, Avery D. Powell, ophthalmologist in Tiffin, Ohio, Tiffin State Hospital, owner and operator of Kings Kloth Kottage in Attica before moving to North Carolina where she served as assistant Registrar at Cape Fear Community College until her retirement in 1999. She returned part time to Cape Fear Community College until finally retiring at age 89.
Visitation and Services will be October 10, 2019 at the Attica Methodist Church in Attica, Ohio. Visitation will be 9:00 to 11:00 am at the church with the Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Attica-Venice Cemetery. Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue is in care of arrangements.
Memorials can be given to the Sons of American Legion Veterans Memorial, the Attica Library or donor's choice.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe on Oct. 5, 2019