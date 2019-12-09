|
Mary Ellen Boor, age 91, died on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Shelby Ohio Health Hospital.
Born on June 29, 1928 in Shelby to John H. and Mary Ethel (Noecker) Smith, she was a life long Shelby resident. A 1946 graduate of Shelby High School, she was a proud homemaker for her loving husband and children and volunteered as a Sunday school teacher for 52 years. Mary Ellen was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Shelby and enjoyed crocheting, knitting, baking, gardening and tending to her flowers, watching birds and wildlife. She greatly enjoyed taking long walks with her sister-in-law Sandy, frequenting various local garage sales, restaurants and her favorite stores. More than anything she loved spending time with her family
She is survived by her beloved husband Robert L. Boor whom she wed on April 14, 1951; sons, Martin Boor and companion Joanne Svet, Steve Boor and Ron Boor all of Shelby; daughters, Barbara Lawson and Steve Burgett of Shelby and Norma (Ronald) Morelli of West Mansfield; nine grandchildren, Brad Smith, Michelle (Bruce) Briggs,Jonathan Lawson, Jennifer (James) Sexton, Justin (Amanda) Boor, Jessica (Topher) White, Cassandra (Will) Branan and Antonio Morelli; numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Leonard Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 PM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at The Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory. Pastor Russel Yoak will officiate with interment in Oakland Cemetery. Friends may call the funeral home on Thursday from 10:30 AM to 12:30 with services immediately following.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the First Lutheran Church, 33 Broadway St, Shelby, OH 44875.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019