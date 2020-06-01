Mary Joan Hamilton
1926 - 2020
Mary Joan Hamilton passed from this life to eternal glory on May 26, 2020, at the St. Francis Home in Tiffin, Ohio.
Joan was born in Huron County on January 18, 1926 to David F. and Mary V. (Steele) Featheringill. She graduated in 1943 from Willard High School and in 1946 from Warner School of Cosmetology. She married Lester Hamilton in 1948, and they resided in Attica. Joan was owner/operator of Joan's Beauty Shoppe for many years until her retirement.
Joan was a member of the Union Pisgah United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, and the Union Pisgah Sewing Circle. She served on church committees and was a Sunday School teacher for many years. Joan was a member of the Attica Historical Society, the Sappho Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star and The Tiffin Chapter of the O.E.S. No. 189, and was a 50 plus year member of the American Legion Auxiliary Victory Post #260.
Joan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Charles King; granddaughters, Amy (Joe) Keefer, Leslie King, and Cheryl (Joe) Walter; great-grandchildren, Jared Keefer, Ryan Keefer, Kaylin Whatley, Jesse Walter and Beau Walter; and two sisters-in-law, Donna Heibertshausen of Attica, and Marjorie Altherr of Napoleon
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lester, her son, Randy Alan, her brothers and sisters and their spouses, Ted (Ida) Featheringill, Henry (Doris) Featheringill, Gale (Gladys) Featheringill, Willis (Lucille) Featheringill, Pearl (Luther) Miller, Viola (Leo) Stockmaster, and Ruth (William) Secrest.
There will be a private family funeral service and visitation held for Mary at the Lindsey-Shook Funeral Home in Bloomville. There will be a public graveside service held for Mary at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Attica-Venice cemetery in Attica.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Attica Food Pantry, Attica Veterans Memorial Park Fund or to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com.

Published in Willard Times Junction on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
lindsey-Shook funeral home
3085 OH-19
Bloomville, OH 44818
(419) 983-2111
May 29, 2020
Cluster of 20 Memorial Trees
Adam Feltes
May 29, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
