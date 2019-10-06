|
Mary Stewart, age 91, resident of Shelby, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Ohio Health Shelby Hospital.
Born January 16, 1928 in Wyett, KY to George and Myrtle (Barker), she had been a Shelby resident for over 70 years. Mary had retired from Quanex as a steel worker after 30 years. She had enjoyed her flower gardens and attending church services.
She is survived by her two sons Darron (Wendy) Bowling of Apopka, FL and Jarron (Emily) Bowling of Shelby; one son-in-law Robert Hicks of Shelby; two step children William (Sherrie) Stewart of Ontario, OH and Shari (Paul) Alfrey of Shelby; nine grandchildren Tyler (Madison) Bowling of Shelby, Alex Bowling of Shelby, William Bowling and Katie Bowling of Florida, Brandon Corfman of Republic, OH, Patience Corfman of Carey, OH, David Stewart, James (Melodee) Stewart, Kevin Stewart, Aaron Alfrey and Katie Alfrey both of Fredricktown, OH, Tara Mullins of Shelby; 8 great-grand children and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and special caretaker Deborah Haverdick.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald Stewart, daughter M. June Hicks; nine siblings, Arnold Stamper, Henry Lee Stamper, Pearl Stamper, Edna Stamper, Loula Wilson, James Stamper, Kelly Stamper, Willis Stamper; three 1/2 brothers Bill Stamper, Greenie Stamper and Dewey Stamper.
A joint visitation for Mary and her daughter June Hicks will be held at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby in Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A joint funeral will follow at 12:00 PM. Pastors Ray Erickson & Robert O'Brien will officiate with Mary's interment held at Oakland Cemetery in Shelby and June's interment held in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to True Word Tabernacle Church at 104 East Elm Street, Bluffton, OH 45817.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe on Oct. 7, 2019