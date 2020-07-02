1/1
Mary Truex
Mary E. Truex, age 60, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her home in Plymouth.

Born on March 20, 1960 in Mansfield to Rolen Shepherd and Dee (Briggs) Perry, she had been a Plymouth resident for five years. Mary was employed with Crestwood Care Center for over 20 years as a STNA and an activities aide. She recently received employee of the year, an award she was extremely proud of. Mary loved being outdoors. She enjoyed tending to her flowers and rose bushes and watching wildlife in her backyard. She also enjoyed crafting and reading. Above all she cherished the time spent with her family and husband, especially her grandchildren.

Mary had a strong faith in God and throughout her sickness, it never wavered. She will be remembered as a selfless and loving friend, mother and wife. She had always put others before herself, even in her sickest times.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her beloved husband, Mike Truex Sr. whom she wed on March 27, 1982; son Michael (Andrea) Truex of Crestline; daughters Beth (Mark) Christo and Mandy (Joe) Simmons both of Shelby; daughter-in-law Kassandra Truex; 10 grandchildren Cammie, Harper, Ember, Mason, Brooke, Remy, Robbie, Norah, Lori, Michael III; and her stepmother Louise Shepherd.

She was preceded in death by her son Sgt. Thomas Truex and brother Raymond Salyers.

Per the families wishes, calling hours will not be observed. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 12:00PM at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh. Pastor Ben Patrick will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to the Crestwood Care Center Activity Department at 225 W. Main St. Shelby, OH 44875.

Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby was honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com


Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
