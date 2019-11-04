|
Maxine Risner, 88, of Greenwich, died Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Lutheran Village of Ashland, surrounded by her family. Born on March 4, 1931 in Gypsy, Ky, Maxine was raised by her parents Millard and Nannie in Magoffin County, KY. She lived in Jackson, MI for 20 years before moving to Greenwich in 1969 with her family.
Maxine attended the Jackson Beauty College in the early 60's and worked at Grace's Beauty Shop in Jackson. She owned and operated Maxine's Beauty Shop out of her home in Greenwich.
A former member of the Greenwich Baptist Church and current member of the First Baptist Church of New London, Maxine found comfort in her faith. She enjoyed gardening, treasured being with her family, and adored her dog, Fred. Maxine loved cheering on the Cleveland Indians and rarely missed watching a game.
In 1947, she married Shafter Risner and together they had three daughters, Cleta (Jeff) Holida, of Willard, Sandy (Jack) Earhart, of Greenwich and Denise (George) Eastman, of New London. She also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, Angie (Mike) Baker, Travis (Paula) Earhart, Jay (Sara) Eastman, Jordan (Chelsea) Eastman and Hannah (Cody) Granneman; 10 great grandchildren, River, Kiley, Cyrus, Phoebe, Kinzey, Finley, Linkin, Dempsey, Ezra and Charlie; her siblings, Alva (Glaster) Risner, of Greenwich, Edizine Lewis, of MI, and half sisters, Dorothy Pickett, of MI, Wanda Waters, of FL and Sue Ervin, of MO. Maxine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Shafter; great grandson, Isaiah; brother, Charles Risner, sister, Lois Jean Adams and stepsister, Erma Arnett.
Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, November 6 from 5:00 p.m. until the 6:30 p.m. service at Eastman Funeral Home, 49 W. Main St., Greenwich. A graveside service will take place at Greenwich Greenlawn Cemetery on Thursday at 11 a.m. Maxine's family is forever grateful to her wonderful friends and the staff at Lutheran Village for the care she received. Expressions of sympathy for Maxine's family can be expressed online at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in New London Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019