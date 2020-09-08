1/
Michael C. Miller
1947 - 2020
Michael C. Miller age 73 of Marion, Ohio formerly of New London, Ohio passed away Monday, September 7, 2020.

He was born July 28, 1947 in Norwalk, Ohio to the late Harvey and Rhea (Forbes) Miller.

On January 23, 1973 he married Colleen P Thomson.

Michael was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in Vietnam from 1968-1971. He was self employed doing woodworking and anything with wood, he was a former City Council Member for 8 years in New London, Ohio. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, camping and gardening.

He is survived by his by his wife, Colleen Miller of Marion, his sons, Jerame (Rita) Miller of FL., Joseph (Elizabeth) Miller of Marion, his daughter, Sarah (Bryan) Burnett of IN., eight grandchildren, his brother, Jack (Gianna) Miller of Australia and numerous nieces and nephews.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, James Miller and his granddaughter, Madison Miller.

A private family service will be held later. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com

Published in New London Record from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boyd Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
