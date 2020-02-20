|
Michael Daniel Bores, 78, passed peacefully at his rural Monroeville home on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Mike was born October 30, 1941 in Cleveland, Ohio. He graduated from Willard High School in 1959 and was a U.S. Army veteran having served as a medic in Vietnam from 1964-1965.
Mike retired from R.R. Donnelly & Sons in Willard, Ohio after 30+ years of service. He also loved to winter at his home in Sanlan RV Park in Lakeland, FL.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Daniel O. Bores in 2008, his mother Roberta I. Bores in 2011 and a sister, Karen E. Armatrout (Richard) in 1997.
Mike is survived by siblings Thomas E. (Becky) Bores of Monroeville, Ohio, David A. (Anna) Bores of Lakeland, FL, Richard H. (Connie) Bores of Willard, OH, Linda M. Rhinehart of rural Monroeville, OH, Patricia A. Adams of Palm Harbor, FL, his Aunt Lillian Bores of Willard, OH and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m .at Walker-Eastman-Heydinger Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St. Norwalk, Ohio 44857. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Catholic Church, 38 W. League Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Father Francis Mariadas will officiate. Burial will follow in Steuben Cemetery, Steuben, OH. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Catholic Church, 38 W. League St., Norwalk, Ohio 44857 or to the donor's favorite charity. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.walkereastmanheydingerfh.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Feb. 20, 2020