Miguel Antoino Rodriguez
1993 - 2020
Miguel Antonio Rodriguez, 26, of Findlay, passed July 28, 2020. He was born December 10, 1993 in Norwalk, Ohio.
Miguel enjoyed music, attending concerts, hanging out with his friends and the company of his family.
Surviving are his children: Camillia Rodriguez, Emilianna Rodriguez; parents Maricela Rodriguez and Baldemar Saavedra of Findlay, OH; brothers: Marcus Rodriguez, Matthew Rodriguez, Baldemar  Saavedra III, Ivan Saavedra. He was preceded in death by his son Aaiden Rodreiguez and Aaiden's mother, the love of his live Emilee Hobson.
  Visitation will take place on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 2-4 P.M. at Hanneman Funeral Home 323 Myrtle Ave, Willard OH. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 4:00 P.M.
CO-VID 19 precautions including social distancing will be in place, all visitors are required to wear a mask, the family asks that you pay your respects indoors and congregate outside the funeral home to share memories.
Memorial contributions may be made in care of the funeral home to his family.
Hanneman Family Funeral Homes are honored to serve Miguel's family and encourage you share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Willard Times Junction on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hanneman Funeral Home
AUG
1
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Hanneman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hanneman Funeral Home
323 S. Myrtle St.
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 935-1158
Memories & Condolences
July 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
July 31, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
July 31, 2020
Neighbor
July 31, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
July 31, 2020
My condolences to family and friends. I am so sorry for your loss. May God hold you strong in such times and comfort you with his hope! (John 6:40)
July 31, 2020
