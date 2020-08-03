Miguel Antonio Rodriguez, 26, of Findlay, passed July 28, 2020. He was born December 10, 1993 in Norwalk, Ohio.
Miguel enjoyed music, attending concerts, hanging out with his friends and the company of his family.
Surviving are his children: Camillia Rodriguez, Emilianna Rodriguez; parents Maricela Rodriguez and Baldemar Saavedra of Findlay, OH; brothers: Marcus Rodriguez, Matthew Rodriguez, Baldemar Saavedra III, Ivan Saavedra. He was preceded in death by his son Aaiden Rodreiguez and Aaiden's mother, the love of his live Emilee Hobson.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 2-4 P.M. at Hanneman Funeral Home 323 Myrtle Ave, Willard OH. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 4:00 P.M.
CO-VID 19 precautions including social distancing will be in place, all visitors are required to wear a mask, the family asks that you pay your respects indoors and congregate outside the funeral home to share memories.
Memorial contributions may be made in care of the funeral home to his family.
