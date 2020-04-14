|
Mildred "Millie" Shays, 94, of Norwalk and formerly of New London, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her home. She was born August 5, 1925 in Clear Creek Township, Savannah, Ohio to the late Ralph and Marian (Hulme) Walker. Millie graduated from Greenwich High School. She married the love of her life, Lester Shays on May 6, 1948.
She was a former employee of the C.E. Ward Company and Thomas Creative Apparrel of New London. She was a member of the New London United Methodist Church. Millie loved children and did a great deal of babysitting and care giving for family members.
Survivors include her two daughters, Carol (David) Moffit of Norwalk and Nancy (Roland) Bauer Tampa, Florida; four grandchildren, Eric (Raygan) Moffit,
Leslie Moffit (Jared Payne), Jared Moll (Daniel Rudd) and Jason (Valentina) Moll; 5 great grandchildren, Payge Hill, Arika Wadsworth, Reese, Addison and Sawyer Moffit. She is also survived by her brother, George (Alice) Walker of Greenwich; several nieces and nephews. Millie was preceded in death by her husband Lester Shays on September 15, 1993, her parents, brothers, Harold (F. Irene) Walker and Gene (Rose) Walker.
Private services will be held at Eastman Funeral Home, New London. Burial will be at GroveStreet Cemetery, New London. Memorial contributions may be made to the New London UnitedMethodist Church, 58 East Main Street, New London, Ohio 44851 or The Ruggles Church, 1364 US Hwy. 224, New London, Ohio. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: wwweastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in New London Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020