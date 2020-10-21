Mona Esta Bohland (née Zimmerman), 96, of Nova, passed away on the morning of Sunday, October 18, 2020, surrounded by family and lots of love. Mona was born March 5, 1924 in Oberlin, Ohio to George Alexander Zimmerman and Nina Esta Zimmerman (née Price). She graduated from Wellington High School in 1942.
Mona enjoyed listening to the Cleveland Indians games, dancing at the Snow Bird, polkas and waltzes, and playing cards and Yahtzee. She created beautiful crocheted items that her family cherishes. Mona also enjoyed birds, especially cardinals and chickadees.
On August 10, 1946, Mona married the love of her life, Herman Bohland. They are survived by three daughters, Jane (Gary) Smith of Nova, Carol Vickery of New London, and Barb (John) Rohr of Nova. She enjoyed many happy hours with her family. Mona treasured her grandchildren Lori (John) Clark, Scott (Teresa) Smith, Deanna (Jason) Wells, Erin Beebe, Dan (Rebecca) Hawks, Brian (Kim) Gault, Jill (Brad) MacKenzie, and Jonni (Nick) Reuer. Special great-grandchildren are Jonathan (Jacklynn), Chelsea, Cody (Sara), James, Calib, Danelle (Dusty), Cameron, Nikolas, Devin, Nicole, Megan, Bobbi, Lydia, Chloe, Katelyn, Kenzie, Storm, Kaylee, Ella, Triton, Corbin, Brett, Brock, Grady, and Brody; and great-great-grandchildren Lucy, Oakley, Oakleigh, Evelyn, Lilly, Carter, Owen, Colt, and Bentley. Her family will remember holding her soft, loving hands. Mona is also survived by her school-friend and sister-in-law, Louise Bohland, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Mona was preceded in death by her loving husband Herman; son-in-law William Vickery; grandsons Jamie Jenkins and Jeff Beebe; parents George and Nina Zimmerman; five brothers Roland, Murice, Vernet, Glen, and George Jr.; and one sister Doris Lydia Whitney.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio at 1021 Dauch Drive, Ashland, Ohio 44805. A private family service will be held at Nova Cemetery with arrangements provided by Eastman Funeral Home in New London.