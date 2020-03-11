Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eastman Funeral Home - New London
200 West Main Street
New London, OH 44851
(419) 929-3781
Resources
More Obituaries for Nellie Timbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellie Timbs


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nellie Timbs Obituary
Nellie Timbs, 70, of Norwalk, passed away on February 26, 2020 at UniversityHospital, Cleveland, Ohio after a long illness. Nellie was born, May 2, 1949, daughter of the late, Allen and Evelyn (Klein) Heston. Before retiring, Nellie worked at Kent Sporting, New London and was the campground manager of the New London Reservoir for the Village of New London.



She is survived by her husband, Charles Timbs; her daughter, Lynnetta Selmy; her grandchildren, Paige McNutt, Brenden McNutt, Devvon McNutt and Draeven; several great grandchildren, Zahc Murr, Aribella Davis, Austin Davis and Damon McNutt.



On March 3, 2020 Nellie's immediate family gathered for a private family gathering. Cremation followed the family gathering. Eastman Funeral Home, New London assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com
Published in New London Record from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nellie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -