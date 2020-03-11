|
|
Nellie Timbs, 70, of Norwalk, passed away on February 26, 2020 at UniversityHospital, Cleveland, Ohio after a long illness. Nellie was born, May 2, 1949, daughter of the late, Allen and Evelyn (Klein) Heston. Before retiring, Nellie worked at Kent Sporting, New London and was the campground manager of the New London Reservoir for the Village of New London.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Timbs; her daughter, Lynnetta Selmy; her grandchildren, Paige McNutt, Brenden McNutt, Devvon McNutt and Draeven; several great grandchildren, Zahc Murr, Aribella Davis, Austin Davis and Damon McNutt.
On March 3, 2020 Nellie's immediate family gathered for a private family gathering. Cremation followed the family gathering. Eastman Funeral Home, New London assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com
Published in New London Record from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020