Nicholas "Nick" Charles Kollar, age 61, died Friday January 24, 2020 at his home in Shelby, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born October 4, 1958 in Shelby to Robert H. Kollar and Pearl O. (Fisher) Kollar. Nick worked numerous years at Oakland Cemetery. He enjoyed doing odd jobs, helping friends with farm work, as well as watching NASCAR and the Cleveland Browns.
Nick is survived by his five siblings, Bob Kollar of Logan, NM, Jesse (Kathy) Kollar of Corinth, KY, Viola Kollar of Mansfield, Jim (Barb) Kollar of Loudonville, and Lona Seibert of Shelby; numerous nieces and nephews, and many close friends.
In addition to his parents, Nick was preceded in death by his sister Sharon Hartge, brother Mark Kollar; two brother-in-laws Larry Hartge Sr. and Garry Seibert.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to OhioHealth Hospice for their care and guidance as well as Nick's sister, Lona, for diligently taking care of him.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, January 31, 2020 at Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Barkdull Funeral Home to help offset funeral costs.
Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020