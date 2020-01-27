|
|
Norma E. Sawyer, 84, of New London died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Stein Hospice in Sandusky, Ohio. She was born on February 6, 1935, the daughter of the late Dorothy (Taber) and Weston Lant.
Norma is survived by her husband Tom of 54 years; daughters Hiedi Rice and Jennifer Carter; grandchildren, Channon, Justin, Chelsea, Kaleb, Wyatt, Dakota, Morgan, Julia, Jordan, Jayda and Justice; sister Shirley Watson; nieces Robin Salva, and Julie Baker and nephew Carl Watson Jr..
Norma will be remembered for her talent and giving heart, each year she crocheted hats for children and donated them to the Salvation Army.
At Norma's request there will be no service. Memorial donations may be made in Norma's honor to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 (www.woundedwarriorproject.org). Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in New London Record from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020