Norma L. "Minny" Clark, age 88, resident of Plymouth, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at The Willows of Willard in Willard, Ohio. She was born on January 5, 1932, in Plymouth, Ohio, to the late Donald and Edna (Eby) Ford and had been a Plymouth resident her entire life.
She had been a cosmetologist for many years and had enjoyed working in her beauty shop at her house. She had been a member of the HCRWC, Plymouth American Legion, Women's Auxiliary, W.O.T.M. in Willard, the Plymouth C of C, and the First Lutheran Church in Plymouth. Minny enjoyed mushroom hunting, feeding birds, and spending time at Lake Erie.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, James (Kathy) Clark of Willard, and William Kelly Clark of New Haven; seven grandchildren, Chad (Jennifer) Clark, Lindy Clark, Katie Clark, Karlie Clark, Chelsea (Jake) Klingshirn, Natalee (Adam) Mosley, and Megan (Chad) Davidson; ten great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins; and two step-sisters, Ethel Briggs and Helen Saylor.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William Clark; daughter, Kyle Clark and her parents, Donald and Edna Ford; a brother, F.E. (Ann) Ford; a sister, Wilma (Pete) Cornell and step-mother, Jane Ford.
Private family services will take place at the Secor Funeral Home in Plymouth, Ohio with burial at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to Plymouth High School Athletic Boosters. Those wishing to express condolences may do so by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.