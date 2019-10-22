Home

Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-6356
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
Norman Moore Obituary
Norman Moore, age 88, of Mansfield died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his residence. Born on December 13, 1930 in Vanceburg, KY to Clarence G. and Mary E. (Clark) Moore he had been a Mansfield resident since 1955. He was a veteran of the US Army serving during the Korean Conflict. Norman was employed with AK Steel retiring in 1992 after 37 ½ years of service. He had also farmed for twenty five years. He was a member of the in Mansfield.

Norman enjoyed NASCAR racing, listening to Bluegrass music and traveling with his family. He especially loved taking drives with his canine companion "Rudy".

Survivors include two daughters Debra McKenzie of Mansfield and Lisa (Duane) Roberts of Willard; one granddaughter Jennifer (Jason) Meddles of Columbus; four great grandchildren Mackenzie, Haley, Ryan and Kent.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years Madge "Day" Moore in 2012.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday October 24, 2019 at the Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory in Shelby. Pastor Clifford Earl Tackett will officiate with interment in the family cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.

Online condolences may be made at: www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
