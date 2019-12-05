|
Opal L. Schubert, age 88, of Willard, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation in Willard. She was born on January 7, 1931 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio to the late Herbert and Bernice (Burks) Dawson. Opal loved crafting, flowers and music.
She is survived by her son, Joseph Rohrbach (Connie Haynes) of Willard, OH; daughter, Rene Clinger of Tiffin, OH; grandchildren, Amy (Phillip) Newberry of Willard, OH; Danielle (Jake) Tilton of Willard, OH; Brooklyn Rohrbach of Willard, OH and Mike (Christine) Rohrbach of Bascom, OH; siblings, Reva (Gene) Mason of Tiffin, OH; Alice (Bob) Owens of Willard, OH and Daryl Dawson of Willard, OH; great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Dolores and Loyal Hopple and one great-great grandchild.
Visitation will be at Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM where her funeral service will be at 12:00 PM with Pastor Greg Griffith officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Willard. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to Opal's family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Willard Times Junction on Dec. 5, 2019