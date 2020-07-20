Ora Metcalf, 59, of Willard, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Blossom Nursing Home and Rehabilitation in Willard. She was born on September 30, 1960 in Martin, Kentucky to the late Earl Sr. and Ethel (Short) Barnett.
Ora enjoyed fishing and was always taking care of others. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Jenny, Richard, Aaron (Brooke) an the Lawrence boys; and numerous grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Mollie Limon; and several siblings.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made and sent to the family in care of the funeral home to 202 W Maple St., Willard, OH 44890. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.