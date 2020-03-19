|
|
Orville E. Hall, 85, of Plymouth, Ohio passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitaion in Willard, Ohio. He was born on January 23, 1935 in Dry Ridge, Kentucky to the late Norman H. and Lona (Hoover) Hall.
Orville retired after 43 years from Midwest Industries. He enjoyed wood working, playing the guitar and banjo as well as taking care of his lawn and fish pond. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory are his five children, Lynn Hall (Steve Rowe), Stewart (Judy) Hall, Steve (Regenia) Shaver, Jim (Jeni) Shaver, and Barb Faylor; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and sister, Jean Collier.
In addition to his parents, Orville was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Hall, who passed away on February 9, 2020; daughter, Susan Barnett; grandson, Dustin York; son-in-law, Marty Collins; and brother-in-law, Bill Collier.
At this time, per Orville's request, there will be no services held. Private family services will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, or Stein Hospice of Sandusky. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Mar. 19, 2020