Patricia "Pat" Ann Smith, 76, of New Haven, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Gateway Nursing Home in Euclid, Ohio. Pat was born December 8, 1943, in New London, Ohio, to the late William John and Frances Jean Meek.
She married Donald Joseph Smith on July 16, 1977, at her childhood home in New London, Ohio. Pat graduated from New London High School and Oberlin College. She worked for the Huron County Board of Elections for more than 30 years, retiring as Director. She was a lifelong and active member of the Republican Party. She was also a member of the New Haven United Methodist Church and the DFW Women's Auxiliary.
She loved visiting far away family and friends and going on cruises. She also enjoyed playing a good game of euchre.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Don of New Haven, OH; a daughter, Laura (Tracy) Williams of San Antonio, TX; a son, Tim (Pam) King of Moncks Corner, SC; grandchildren Megan King, Christopher (Tyra) Williams, and Brandon Williams; two great-grandsons, Ezekiel Williams and Ezra Williams. She is also survived by her sister, Janet (Larry) Meade of Loudonville, OH and many nieces, nephews and other family.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Matthew Smith and Darren J Smith, a great-granddaughter Aubrey M Williams, a sister, Sylvia Hugo and a brother William "Bill" Meek.
Pat held strong that prayer and a good hug could heal any pain. She never met a stranger and loved and cared for everyone deeply.
Due to COVID19, the family has decided to have a virtual service that will be on the New Haven United Methodist Church Facebook page. If you would like to attend the virtual service, go to the churches Facebook page and join in.
A graveside service will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, at 12:30 p.m., with Pastor Bob James officiating. Due to the pandemic, we ask that everyone that attends to please practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Online condolences may be expressed to Pat's family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.