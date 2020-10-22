Patrick R. Mahl (89) of Willard passed Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 17, 1931 in Havana, OH to the late Mary (Stockmaster) and Arnold Mahl. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict where he became very familiar with the Howitzer. After serving his country in 1948 he began working for the B&O Railroad as a car inspector then later CSX until retiring in 1989 but his true passion was farming his family farm.
Mr. Mahl was a member of Gaspar Del Bufalo Catholic Church and a former member of St. Sebastians Catholic Church. He was a member of the Monroeville and North Fairfield American Legions, 70 year member of the Eagles, Willard Moose and VFW, Monroeville Rod and Gun Club he most of all cherished time spent with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mr. Mahl was married September 9, 1950 to Grace L. (Ludban) Mahl for 68 years until she preceded him in death in 2019. He is survived by 3 children: Dan (Becky) Mahl, Janet (Don) Gates and Arnie Mahl, all of Willard, 16 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, 4 brothers: Tom (Bev) Mahl, Kenny (Shirley) Mahl, and Oliver (Judy) Mahl, all of Willard and John Mahl of Norwalk. He was preceded by his parents, wife, 2 brothers: Carl and Raymond Mahl and 3 sisters-in-law: Patty, Marilyn and Myrtle.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 11:00 AM, October 23, 2020 at St. Gaspar del Bufalo Catholic Church, Bellevue. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Catholic Cemetery, Bismark. Family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at church. Out of respect for all attendees, visitors are asked to wear a mask and practice all social distancing and mass gathering guidelines. Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870 or Huron County Humane Society 246 Woodlawn Ave, Norwalk, OH 44857. The staff of the Eastman Funeral Home, Greenwich assisted the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.