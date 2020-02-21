|
|
Paul E. Ryman, 81, of Plymouth, Ohio passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at OhioHealth Shelby Hospital. He was born in Willard, Ohio on October 16, 1938 to the late Joseph William and Lizzie Catherine (Moomaw) Ryman.
Paul was a line operator and paint mixer for PPG in Crestline for 41 years. An outdoorsman, Paul enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting and was a member of Mount Hope Lutheran Church in Shiloh.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 58 years, whom he married on June 23, 1961, Janet "Sue" (Tackett) Ryman; children, Gary Edward Ryman and Scott Edward (Michelle) Ryman; grandchildren, Andrew (Candace) Newcomb, Adam Ryman, Quinton Ryman, Allison Ryman and Tessa Ryman; great grandchildren, Addison Newcomb and Braxton Ryman; brother, David (Pat) Ryman; sisters, Anna Mae Smith, Mary Mock, Ramona Pennell, Arlene Hill, Louise (Ralph) Wurm and Shirley Clawson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Raymond, Stan and Elmer "Pete" Ryman; and sisters, Norma Evans and Iona Olson.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Secor Funeral Home in Plymouth, Ohio on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Paul's funeral service was held at the funeral home on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with an additional hour of visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Doug Tackett and Pastor Blanche Tyree will be officiating and burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth. Memorial contributions may be made to the Upstairs Store in Plymouth or the Food Pantry in Shiloh. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27, 2020