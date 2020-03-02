|
Paul Edward Gibson, passed away on December 24, 2019 at the age of 81 at Wayland, KY. Paul was born to the late William Cody and Bessie Click Gibson on May 17, 1938 in Wayland, Kentucky.
Paul spent the early years of his life in Wayland. He graduated from Wayland High School in 1957 and met the love of his life, Juanita Hall in Wayland. He always said that the first time he saw her he knew he was going to marry her. Within three months, Paul and Nita got married, left Wayland and moved to Richmond Virginia where Paul took a job in a paper mill.
They also had their son Randy Keith Gibson. After five years they decided to move to Willard,Ohio. Paul took a job at MTD and they made Willard their home for 52 years. Paul retired from MTD in 2002. In 2014 Paul and Nita decided to move back home to Wayland and live out their lives where they began it to be closer to family and to be buried next to their son.
Paul felt that he had made it right with the Lord and was ready to go home. Paul loved to spend time with family and friends, talking, laughing and listening to Conway Twitty. He loved life and lived it to its fullest. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years Juanita Hall Gibson which he loved with all his heard, four brothers, one sister, nieces and nephews. He is proceed in death by his parents, his only son Randy Keith Gibson and his brother Daryl Gibson. He will be missed by all that knew him and loved him. Nelson Frazier Funeral Home at Martin, KY made all arangements.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Mar. 2, 2020