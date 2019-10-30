|
|
Paula Ann Dennis, age 64, resident of Shelby died unexpectedly Tuesday October 29, 2019 at OhioHealth Hospital in Mansfield, following complications with esophageal cancer.
Born November 21, 1954 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Paul and Jean Hibar, she was a lifelong Shelby resident. She was a 1972 graduate of Shelby High School. Paula worked in the restaurant service industry for many years. She later was employed as a customer service representative, recently retiring from Sun Graphics in Mansfield, OH.
Paula's greatest joy was being an aunt. She loved providing gifts and candy to each of her nieces and nephews at family gatherings. Paula loved to shop and was energized by a sale. In her free time, Paula enjoyed gardening and reading.
Paula is survived by her lifelong partner Bob Chase of Shelby, OH, her daughter Heather Dennis (Christie McElfresh) of Greenwich, OH, her son Jeff Chase (Jenny Dixon) Brownsburg, IN, her mother Jean Hibar of Shelby, OH, her siblings Eric (Terry) Hibar of Cardington, Steve Hibar of Milliken, CO, Andrea (Dave) Ensley of Murfreesboro, TN, Karen (Ed) Sheridan of Mansfield, one Grandson Jasper, and many nieces and nephews from both the Hibar and Chase Families.
She is preceded in death by her sister Cheryl Hibar and her father Paul Hibar.
A Celebration of Paula's life will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11:00 AM with Rev. Darcy Metcalfe officiating the ceremony at Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory. Graveside services will not be observed. Friends and family may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Richland County Humane Society 3025 PArk Ave. West Ontario, OH 44906.Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019