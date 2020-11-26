Pauline Tuttle, age 82, resident of Willard, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Blossom Nursing & Rehabilitation in Willard. She was born on November 25, 1937 in Wayland, KY to the late Culbert and Lizzie (Osborne) Waddles and had been a resident of Willard most of her life. She was a member of the United Baptist Church in Willard, the Rebecca Lodge and the Western Square Dance.
She is survived by three daughters, Kathy (Joseph) Roelle of Ocala, FL, Susan (Wendell) Wright of Willard, and Dana Elane Tuttle of Beaver Creek, OH; one son, Jon Paul (Noelia) Tuttle of Plymouth; eight grandchildren, Dee Ann Erikson, Jay Roelle, Amie Bailey, Danielle Dean, Erin Wright, Devon Simpson, Jennifer Cox and Jammie Tuttle; 11 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John E. Tuttle; parents, Culbert and Lizzie (Osborne) Waddles; two sisters, Lillian Tuttle and Verna Triplett; three brothers, Oscar Waddles, Tommie Waddles and Larry Waddles and two infant sisters.
The Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements and due to the COVID-19 pandemic precautions, the family has decided to have a private funeral service and burial at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Baptist Church in Willard. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.