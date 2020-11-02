Peggy Joan Roller, age 79, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at OhioHealth Shelby.
She was born on April 27, 1941 in Shelby to William and Bertha (Frank) Crow and had been a Shelby resident all of her life. Peggy was a 1959 graduate of Shelby High School and later attended Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio where she was a member of the Wawyin Sorority.
On November 27, 1963, Peggy married her husband, Fredrick "Ric" Roller in Southampton, Long Island, NY. Together they spent the first year of their marriage living in Baltimore, MD while he attended Dental School. Peggy worked at Zamoski's in Baltimore, MD and later at AMF in Shelby until her retirement. She was involved in many organizations throughout the community including the Jaycettes; Gamma Beta Sorority Chapter of Lambda Chi Omega Sorority; she was a toy Chairman for Shelby Ministerium Christmas program for 15 years, and also an avid Bridge player. Peggy enjoyed crafting, fishing and spending summers at her family cottage in Canada from 1953 until 2012.
She is survived by her husband Fredrick "Ric" T. Roller, her son Thomas "Tom" Dean Roller, and her K-9 companion Gizmo.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, maternal uncle Dean (Donna) Frank and paternal aunt Mary Fetter.
Private family graveside services will be held in Oakland Cemetery with Pastor James Robinson officiating.
Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
