Penelope Tiedjens Augustin
1935 - 2020
Former Ohio resident, Penelope Tiedjens. Augustin, 85, of Paradise, MI died Sunday morning July 12, 2020 at Helen Newberry Joy Hospital in Newberry, MI.

In addition to her parents, Penny is preceded in death by her first husband Carroll Augustin, daughter Lindsay McBride and sister Robin Smith.

Survivors include her husband Walt Grantham of Paradise, MI and Dunnellon, FL; daughters Leslie (Jeffrey) McCarthy of Shelbyville, KY and Tracy (John) Matodobra of Paradise; grandchildren Jason (Lydia) McCarthy, Brent (Natalie) McCarthy and Johnathan (Rachelle) Matodobra; great-grandchildren Lennox McCarthy, Penelope Matodobra, Riley Matodobra and Aiden Tantenella; several nieces and nephews.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place .A family memorial will follow at a later time. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Norwalk, OH.

Memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice in her memory.

Condolences may be expressed at www.beaulieufuneralhome.com.

Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry, MI is assisting the family.


Published in New London Record from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
