Peter Glenn Anderson,73, of Shelby passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his home.
Born August 10, 1946 to Woodrow and Salome (Foy) Anderson in Wayne, Michigan he was a resident of Shelby for the past 23 years moving from Michigan. Peter was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served during Vietnam. He was employed the majority of his life as a Mechanic and later retired from Interstate Optical.
Peter enjoyed traveling and golfing. He loved to sing and taught Sunday School and Bible studies at First Wesleyan Church in Mansfield. Above all, Peter loved spending time with his grandkids and family.
He is survived by his wife, Christine (Bowman) Anderson whom he married December 10, 1966; two children Glenn (Tina) Anderson of Acworth, GA, and Sherri (Brian) Anderson McQuillen of Mansfield; seven grandchildren, Abigail Anderson, Joseph Anderson, Hannah Anderson, Bryce Miller, Brianne McQuillen, Evan McQuillen, and Brady McQuillen; one brother Woody (Joyce) Anderson of Kingston, TN and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family to offset the cost of funeral arrangements.
Private funeral services will be held at Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby. Pastor Keith Carlisle of the First Wesleyan Church will officiate.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020