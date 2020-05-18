Ralph Eugene Smith
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph Eugene Smith, a lifelong Nova resident, passed away peacefully at the Laurels on Friday, May 15, 2020. Ralph was born to the late John Orlo and Mabel May (Keeble) Smith on March 9, 1931. He lived on and tended to the family farm all of his life.

Ralph served in the US Army in Germany before returning home to the farm. In addition to farming, he shore sheep for many local farms, and could still point those farms out and name the farmers on drives in any direction. He managed the Nova Farmers Supply from 1966 until his retirement in 1994. Ralph served his community well, as a long time member of the Nova Lions Club, Ruggles-Troy Volunteer Fire Department, a Troy Township Trustee, and a member of the Firelands Ambulance Board.

The most important thing in his life was family. Ralph is survived by his daughter Linda (Gary) Landis, grandchildren Keith (Tiffani) Landis, Kate (Abe) Dvorak, Thomas Landis, Claire (Kevin) Thierry and thirteen (so far) great grandchildren. He was also proud of his numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Massie, an infant son, his parents, and siblings and spouses Mary Louise (Buster) and John Thornton, Willard Smith, Walter and Marge Smith, Gladys (Spunk) and Bob Hinderer, Mildred (Bo) and Jim Finch, Donald (Dick) and Marian Smith, Lois (Polly) and Bob Zimmerman, Anna Marie (Annie) and Bob Bohland, and Frances (Bunny) and Bill Brown.

Due to COVID 19 private services will be held. Memorial Contributions may be made the the Ruggles-Troy Fire Department or the Firelands Ambulance Service through the Eastman Funeral Home, 200 W. Main Street, New London, Ohio 44851. You may share your memories and condolences with Ralph's family at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New London Record from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eastman Funeral Home - New London
200 West Main Street
New London, OH 44851
(419) 929-3781
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved