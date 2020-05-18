Ralph Eugene Smith, a lifelong Nova resident, passed away peacefully at the Laurels on Friday, May 15, 2020. Ralph was born to the late John Orlo and Mabel May (Keeble) Smith on March 9, 1931. He lived on and tended to the family farm all of his life.
Ralph served in the US Army in Germany before returning home to the farm. In addition to farming, he shore sheep for many local farms, and could still point those farms out and name the farmers on drives in any direction. He managed the Nova Farmers Supply from 1966 until his retirement in 1994. Ralph served his community well, as a long time member of the Nova Lions Club, Ruggles-Troy Volunteer Fire Department, a Troy Township Trustee, and a member of the Firelands Ambulance Board.
The most important thing in his life was family. Ralph is survived by his daughter Linda (Gary) Landis, grandchildren Keith (Tiffani) Landis, Kate (Abe) Dvorak, Thomas Landis, Claire (Kevin) Thierry and thirteen (so far) great grandchildren. He was also proud of his numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Massie, an infant son, his parents, and siblings and spouses Mary Louise (Buster) and John Thornton, Willard Smith, Walter and Marge Smith, Gladys (Spunk) and Bob Hinderer, Mildred (Bo) and Jim Finch, Donald (Dick) and Marian Smith, Lois (Polly) and Bob Zimmerman, Anna Marie (Annie) and Bob Bohland, and Frances (Bunny) and Bill Brown.
Due to COVID 19 private services will be held. Memorial Contributions may be made the the Ruggles-Troy Fire Department or the Firelands Ambulance Service through the Eastman Funeral Home, 200 W. Main Street, New London, Ohio 44851. You may share your memories and condolences with Ralph's family at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Ralph served in the US Army in Germany before returning home to the farm. In addition to farming, he shore sheep for many local farms, and could still point those farms out and name the farmers on drives in any direction. He managed the Nova Farmers Supply from 1966 until his retirement in 1994. Ralph served his community well, as a long time member of the Nova Lions Club, Ruggles-Troy Volunteer Fire Department, a Troy Township Trustee, and a member of the Firelands Ambulance Board.
The most important thing in his life was family. Ralph is survived by his daughter Linda (Gary) Landis, grandchildren Keith (Tiffani) Landis, Kate (Abe) Dvorak, Thomas Landis, Claire (Kevin) Thierry and thirteen (so far) great grandchildren. He was also proud of his numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Massie, an infant son, his parents, and siblings and spouses Mary Louise (Buster) and John Thornton, Willard Smith, Walter and Marge Smith, Gladys (Spunk) and Bob Hinderer, Mildred (Bo) and Jim Finch, Donald (Dick) and Marian Smith, Lois (Polly) and Bob Zimmerman, Anna Marie (Annie) and Bob Bohland, and Frances (Bunny) and Bill Brown.
Due to COVID 19 private services will be held. Memorial Contributions may be made the the Ruggles-Troy Fire Department or the Firelands Ambulance Service through the Eastman Funeral Home, 200 W. Main Street, New London, Ohio 44851. You may share your memories and condolences with Ralph's family at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New London Record from May 18 to May 19, 2020.