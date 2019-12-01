|
Raymond M. Hartz, age 82, of Shelby, died suddenly, Friday, November 29, 2019 at OhioHealth Shelby Hospital.
He was born October 31, 1937 in Shelby the son of the late William and Pearl (Gutshall) Hartz. Ray retired in 2000 from ArcelorMittal "The Tuby" after 30 years of service. He also farmed.
Ray enjoyed his collection of antique tractors, riding his motorcycle and woodworking. He especially liked watching all his grandchildren in all of their activities. Ray was a member of the Buckeye Iron Will Club and Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years: Frances "Fran" (Roesch) Hartz, whom he wed on July 31, 1965; 3 children: Marc (Beth) Hartz, Catherine Hartz (Jamie Montee) and Christine (Matt) Hoff all of Shelby; 6 grandchildren: Nathan (Ashlee) Craig, Zackary Hartz, Tanner Hartz, Conner Hartz, Tiffany Hoff, and Jeremy Hoff; 2 great grandchildren: Warner Craig and Pacen Craig; 2 sister: Margaret Ferguson and Margie (Howard) Baird; a sister-in-law: Jean Hartz; Nieces and Nephews.
He was preceded in death by 6 brothers: Eldon, Robert, Richard, Herbert, Wilbur, and Albert Hartz; 4 sisters: Dorothy Johns, Irene Hartz, Nina Hartz and Florence Hartz; 2 infant sons: Christopher and Ronald Hartz.
Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby where a Christian Wake Service will be conducted at 7 PM.
Funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11: 00 AM at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 29 West Street, Shelby. Father Chris Mileski will officiate. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Memorial expressions may be made to St. Mary School.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019