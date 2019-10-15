|
|
Rhea Jerry Rodgers, 87, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, of Willard, Ohio went to be with his Lord on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Brookdale Westlake Village in Westlake, Ohio. He was born on November 1, 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Clarence 'Buck" and Mae (Rhea) Rodgers.
Rhea was in the Air Force from 1948-1952; Marines from 1953-1955; and Air Guard from 1976-1977. After his military service, he worked several years for Carter Carburetor in St. Louis, Missouri then 31 years for General Motors in New Jersey as a set up man before transferring to their plant in Sandusky, Ohio. Rhea was a committed Christian and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He had a great sense of humor and loved watching old movies, westerns and Cleveland Indians baseball.
Rhea is survived by his children, Debbie (Rodgers) Thornquest of NC, Jerry (Sherri) Rodgers and Lisa (Troy) McCullen of Gloucester, VA; four grandchildren, Christopher Rodgers, Britney (Rodgers) Runyon, Ryan Thornquest and Andrew Thornquest; three great grandchildren, James Runyon, Reagan Runyon and Jameson Thornquest; three step children, Becky (Andy) Conrad of Estero, FL, Doug (Jeanne) Lillo of Willard, OH, Kevin (Becky) Lillo of Seymore, IN; four step grandchildren, Cassandra (Lillo) Williams, Megan (Lillo) Davish-Lopez, Marissa and Derek Lillo; and four step great grandchildren, Brianna and Jace Williams, Brooklyn Lillo and Robert Oney.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn (Hatton) Rodgers, who passed away on May 20, 2019; three brothers, Gale, Nick and an infant; and two sisters, Betty and Rita.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Rhea's funeral service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Willard with Pastor Janet Wittenmyer officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Willard. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Brookdale Hospice Cleveland or . Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019