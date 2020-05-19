Richard (Dick) Eugene Bird went home to be with his Heavenly Father Tuesday, April, 21, 2020 at Heartland of Marion, Ohio at the age of 71. Richard was born to Martha E. (Barton) and Clarence R. Bird on March 28, 1949 in Mansfield, Ohio and spent the majority of his life in Shelby, Ohio. He obtained his GED later in life. He was blessed with a loving family and enjoyed attending First Lutheran Church in Shelby. Richard married his best friend Kathy (Stiving) Bird on March 28, 1995 (on his birthday). He helped raise his stepdaughter Rebekah with patience, discipline, and humility. He loved to sit with her and his wife on the front porch reminiscing about life and the good old days. He also loved to listen to music with his family and was an avid drummer. Richard and his wife Kathy relocated from Shelby to Marion in 2015.



Richard is survived by his brother Donald (Sira) Bird of Coral Springs, Florida; sister Karen (Richard) Watts of Lago Vista, Texas; stepdaughter Rebekah Belcher of Marion, Ohio; niece Michele Rabold Milivojac of Lago Vista, Texas; nephew Jarrod (Rochelle) Rabold of Jarrell, Texas; niece Alicia (James) Pine of Republic, Ohio; nephew Jeremy Bird of Attica, Ohio and niece Lindsey Bird of Bellevue, Ohio. He is also survived by several great nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his mother Martha, father Clarence, and wife Kathy.



Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, there will be no memorial service at this time. Family and friends will gather at a later date to celebrate a Remembrance of Life for Richard.



