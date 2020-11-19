Robert "Bob" Alan Hoebake, 69, of Willard, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio. He was born on April 14, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois to the late David H. and Audrey J. (Jabin) Hoebake.
Bob was a 1969 graduate of Willard High School who went on to obtain his B.A. in Political Science from Baldwin Wallace College in Berea, Ohio in 1973. Throughout his college years, Bob was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. Bob opened the Willard Coin Exchange, starting in Willard and eventually moving to Mansfield, Ohio in the West Park Shopping Center. He was long time member of the Willard Elks, Willard Moose Lodge and Willard VFW.
A musician at heart, Bob was the drummer in the The Lost Children band. He was a generous, kind man who had a soft spot for cats and cherished the time he spent with his friends. Those friends have a hole in their hearts with the loss of a truly, great man.
Bob is survived by his aunt, Delores Graham of Carrollton, Texas; and numerous cousins.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce D. Hoebake.
A Celebration of Bobs life will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Willard Elks Lodge from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and it is asked to bring a dish to share, if possible. This celebration will be postponed and held at a later date if a state shutdown occurs. Bob will be laid to rest with his parents in Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made the Huron County Humane Society. Secor Funeral Home in Willard is honored to assist Bobs family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences can be left for Bobs family and friends at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.