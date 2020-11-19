1/1
Robert Alan "Bob" Hoebake
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Alan Hoebake, 69, of Willard, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio. He was born on April 14, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois to the late David H. and Audrey J. (Jabin) Hoebake.

Bob was a 1969 graduate of Willard High School who went on to obtain his B.A. in Political Science from Baldwin Wallace College in Berea, Ohio in 1973. Throughout his college years, Bob was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. Bob opened the Willard Coin Exchange, starting in Willard and eventually moving to Mansfield, Ohio in the West Park Shopping Center. He was long time member of the Willard Elks, Willard Moose Lodge and Willard VFW.

A musician at heart, Bob was the drummer in the The Lost Children band. He was a generous, kind man who had a soft spot for cats and cherished the time he spent with his friends. Those friends have a hole in their hearts with the loss of a truly, great man.
Bob is survived by his aunt, Delores Graham of Carrollton, Texas; and numerous cousins.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce D. Hoebake.

A Celebration of Bobs life will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Willard Elks Lodge from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and it is asked to bring a dish to share, if possible. This celebration will be postponed and held at a later date if a state shutdown occurs. Bob will be laid to rest with his parents in Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made the Huron County Humane Society. Secor Funeral Home in Willard is honored to assist Bobs family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences can be left for Bobs family and friends at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Willard Elks Lodge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Secor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved