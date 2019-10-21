|
|
Robert (Bob) Doane Blankenhorn Jr., 74, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his home following a short battle with cancer.
Bob was born to Ruth G. and Robert D. Blankenhorn Sr. on October 6, 1945 in Waltham, Mass. By the time Bob was a Junior in High School, he had lived in Massachusetts, New York, Germany, Florida, California, and Shelby, Ohio. He graduated from Shelby High School in 1963 and received his Associate Degree in Data Processing from Sinclair Community College in 1979. Bob joined the United States Army in 1965 and served one tour of duty in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1969.
On April 24, 1965 Bob married his wife, Pamela K. (Hannafus) and they spent most of their life together in Mansfield, Ohio where they raised their three children. Bob was employed working with data processing at Shelby Mutual Insurance Company, NCR, Shiloh Corporation, Ideal Electric, Hi-Stat, and Richland County Juvenile Courts. He enjoyed volunteering with Boy Scouts, Madison Music Boosters, and church. He is a member of First Lutheran Church, Shelby, where he was serving as church council president.
In 1959, Bob became active in Manatee County Chapter of DeMolay, in Bradenton, FL. This began Bob's interest in becoming an active Mason. He entered the Masonic brotherhood in 1972 when he joined Charles Hoffman Lodge #767 (F & AM). He then became a member of Bellville Lodge #376 (F & AM) and Venus Lodge #152 (F & AM).
Throughout his Masonic years, Bob was active in the 20th Masonic District (DEO), Mansfield Chapter #28, Mansfield Council #94, Mansfield Commandery #21, Hi Twelve #408, AASR Valley of Canton, Ruth Chapter Order of Eastern Star #17 (Grand Chaplain, 2019), Crawford Council Knight Masons #82, Mohican Council #134 AMD, Blackstone York Rite College #195, Red Cross of Constantine Charlemagne Conclave, H.R.A.K.T.P. and Prince of Peace Tabernacle. In 2015 Bob served as the Grand High Priest of the Royal Arch Masons of Ohio and in 2018 he was given the honor to join the Ohio College S.R.I.C.F. He also was honored in 2018 to be a recipient of the Order of the Purple Cross.
Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Pamela; daughters, Tonya (Blake) Prewitt and Kari (Chris) Case; daughter-in-law, Sondra (Ryan) Blankenhorn-Cook; grandchildren, Michael & Kyle (Prewitt), Jonah & Rachel (Blankenhorn), Rebekah & Leah (Case) and Ethan (Cook); sisters-in-law, Rita Yore, Carole (Jerry) Pittis, Ruth (Don) Bolles and Mary Lee Barr. Bob is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as many friends.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his son, Rev. Aaron D. Blankenhorn; his sister & brother-in-law, Nannah & Linley Padgett; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ernest & Florence Hannafus; and brothers-in-law, Ken Yore and Art Barr.
Family and friends may visit from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-9:00 pm on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. A Masonic and Eastern Star service will be held Friday at 8:00 pm which everyone is welcome to attend. An additional hour of calling will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 am at First Lutheran Church, 33 Broadway Shelby, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 am with Rev. Russell Yoak officiating. The Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail will perform military honors at the conclusion of services. Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice, First Lutheran Church-Shelby Endowment Fund, Royal Arch Foundation for Adopt America, or Mansfield Masonic Temple Co. Building Maintenance Fund.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019